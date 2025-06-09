Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing award Vazquez with Air and Space Achievement Medal

    104th Fighter Wing award Vazquez with Air and Space Achievement Medal

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Mutti, 104th Medical Group Senior Enlisted Leader, presents Master Sgt. Carlos Vazquez, 104th Fighter Wing Chaplain, with an Air and Space Achievement Medal, June 5, 2025, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass.
    Vazquez received the award for for superior service and performance, including his support in the sustainment services flight as the NCOIC of the 104th fatality search and recovery team.
    (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Jay Hewitt)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 14:20
    Photo ID: 9097511
    VIRIN: 250606-Z-DY432-3014
    Resolution: 3811x3761
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
