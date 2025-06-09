Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    217th Engineering Installation Squadron, 183d Wing conduct War Cry Lite readiness training [Image 5 of 5]

    217th Engineering Installation Squadron, 183d Wing conduct War Cry Lite readiness training

    AGUADILLA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dillard 

    183rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Marshall Riebling, a client systems specialist with the 183d Wing Communications Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, leads Explosive Ordnance training during annual training at U.S. Army Reserve Center Ramey Base, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, June 4, 2024. War Cry Lite is led by the 217th Engineering Installation Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, and includes Sexual Assault Prevention and Response training, suicide prevention training, emotional intelligence training, effective communication training, Ready Airman Training, ancillary training and team building exercises. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Danielle Dillard)

