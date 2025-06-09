217th Engineering Installation Squadron, 183d Wing conduct War Cry Lite readiness training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 217th Engineering Installation Squadron and the 183d Communications Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, attend Basic Communication Skills and Radio Etiquette training during annual training at U.S. Army Reserve Center Ramey Base, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, June 4, 2024. War Cry Lite is led by the 217th Engineering Installation Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, and includes Sexual Assault Prevention and Response training, suicide prevention training, emotional intelligence training, effective communication training, Ready Airman Training, ancillary training and team building exercises. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Danielle Dillard)