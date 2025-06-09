Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    195th ISRG Assumption of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    195th ISRG Assumption of Command

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Frederick Chung 

    195th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian M. Fair assumes command of the 195th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group during a ceremony at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 8, 2025. Fair is tasked with continuing the group’s mission to deliver critical intelligence support to combatant commanders worldwide and stay ready to provide assistance during state emergencies and natural disasters.

