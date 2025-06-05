195th ISRG Assumption of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian M. Fair assumes command of the 195th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group during a ceremony at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 8, 2025. Fair is tasked with continuing the group’s mission to deliver critical intelligence support to combatant commanders worldwide and stay ready to provide assistance during state emergencies and natural disasters.