    Air Force Wounded Warriors try out adaptive sports at AFW2 CARE event [Image 1 of 5]

    Air Force Wounded Warriors try out adaptive sports at AFW2 CARE event

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force Wounded Warriors play a wheelchair basketball scrimmage game during an Air Force Wounded Warrior CARE Event in Colorado Springs, Colo., June 6, 2025. The Department of the Air Force honors the sacrifices of wounded Airmen by providing the best medical and non-medical professional support throughout their recovery process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 12:51
    Photo ID: 9097231
    VIRIN: 250606-F-TV052-1254
    Resolution: 5714x3809
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    This work, Air Force Wounded Warriors try out adaptive sports at AFW2 CARE event [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wounded Warrior
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    Adaptive Sports
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    2025 Warrior Games
    DWG2025

