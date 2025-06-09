Air Force Wounded Warriors try out adaptive sports at AFW2 CARE event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Wounded Warriors play a wheelchair basketball scrimmage game during an Air Force Wounded Warrior CARE Event in Colorado Springs, Colo., June 6, 2025. The Department of the Air Force honors the sacrifices of wounded Airmen by providing the best medical and non-medical professional support throughout their recovery process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)