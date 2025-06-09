Air Force Wounded Warriors train in preparation for Warrior Games

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madison Cole, an Air Force Warrior Games athlete, rides a recumbent bicycle during Warrior Games Training in Colorado Springs, Colo., June 5, 2025. Members of Team Air Force spent the week honing their skills in preparation for the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games to be held in Colorado Springs in July. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)
