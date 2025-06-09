Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Wounded Warriors train in preparation for Warrior Games

    Air Force Wounded Warriors train in preparation for Warrior Games

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force Warrior Games athletes ride bicycles during Warrior Games Training in Colorado Springs, Colo., June 5, 2025. Members of Team Air Force spent the week honing their skills in preparation for the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games to be held in Colorado Springs in July. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    This work, Air Force Wounded Warriors train in preparation for Warrior Games, by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wounded Warrior
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    Adaptive Sports
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    2025 Warrior Games
    DWG2025

