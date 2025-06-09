Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rappelling Tower [Image 2 of 3]

    Rappelling Tower

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    Soldier descends rappel tower at the rappelling tower event during the 2025 Combined Best Squad Competition (CBSC)at Fort Knox, Ky., on May 9, 2025. The CBSC tests teamwork, communication, and individual courage in challenging situations.

    The Army Reserve Careers Group, headquartered at Fort Knox, Kentucky, supports U.S. Army Reserve end strength by retaining Soldier talent and assisting transitions from other Army components. With more than 1,750 Soldiers across 13 battalions worldwide, ARCG manages career progression, reenlistments, officer accessions, and career counseling. The command provides resilient, disciplined leaders of character and delivers skill-rich operational forces to Combatant Commanders through targeted retention and transition programs.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 11:20
    Photo ID: 9096899
    VIRIN: 250409-A-BL167-2008
    Resolution: 6113x4250
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    This work, Rappelling Tower [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

