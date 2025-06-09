Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1 Class David Farr, assigned to the Army Careers Counselor Group, plunges into a lake from a UHp60 Black Hawk for the helocast event during the 2025 Combined Best Squad Competition (CBSC)at Fort Knox, Ky., on May 9, 2025. Soldiers competing in the CBSC executed a helocast into the water as part of a high-intensity infiltration challenge.



The Army Reserve Careers Group, headquartered at Fort Knox, Kentucky, supports U.S. Army Reserve end strength by retaining Soldier talent and assisting transitions from other Army components. With more than 1,750 Soldiers across 13 battalions worldwide, ARCG manages career progression, reenlistments, officer accessions, and career counseling. The command provides resilient, disciplined leaders of character and delivers skill-rich operational forces to Combatant Commanders through targeted retention and transition programs.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)