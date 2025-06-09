Bucanero of the month portrait

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kiara Rivera, a fleet management and analysis craftsman, with the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, poses for an environmental portrait during a photoshoot for the Bucanero of the month highlight at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 4, 2025. The Bucanero of the month initiative highlights PRANG Airmen who go above and beyond to execute the mission and distinguish themselves by serving as an inspiration, a wingman, or a mentor to others. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)