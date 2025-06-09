U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kiara Rivera, a fleet management and analysis craftsman, with the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, poses for an environmental portrait during a photoshoot for the Bucanero of the month highlight at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 4, 2025. The Bucanero of the month initiative highlights PRANG Airmen who go above and beyond to execute the mission and distinguish themselves by serving as an inspiration, a wingman, or a mentor to others. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 11:07
|Photo ID:
|9096873
|VIRIN:
|250604-Z-QU148-1001
|Resolution:
|7859x5239
|Size:
|19.37 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bucanero of the month portrait [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.