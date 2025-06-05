Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bucanero of the month portrait [Image 1 of 2]

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kiara Rivera, a fleet management and analysis craftsman, with the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, poses for an environmental portrait during a photoshoot for the Bucanero of the month highlight at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 4, 2025. The Bucanero of the month initiative highlights PRANG Airmen who go above and beyond to execute the mission and distinguish themselves by serving as an inspiration, a wingman, or a mentor to others. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 11:07
    Photo ID: 9096872
    VIRIN: 250604-Z-QU148-1002
    Resolution: 7015x4676
    Size: 16.35 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bucanero of the month portrait [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros
    Siempre Adelante

