Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Graduation Breakdown: Class of 2025 Stats [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Graduation Breakdown: Class of 2025 Stats

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy cadets salute for the National Anthem during the Class of 2025 graduation ceremony in Falcon Stadium, May 29, 2025. Class of 2025 stats indicate the Academy has now graduated more than 56,000 second lieutenants into the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 11:12
    Photo ID: 9096861
    VIRIN: 100609-O-XS730-7733
    Resolution: 7494x4998
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Graduation Breakdown: Class of 2025 Stats [Image 4 of 4], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Graduation Breakdown: Class of 2025 Stats
    Graduation Breakdown: Class of 2025 Stats
    Graduation Breakdown: Class of 2025 Stats
    Graduation Breakdown: Class of 2025 Stats

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Graduation Breakdown: Class of 2025 Stats

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Graduation
    2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download