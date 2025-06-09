Graduation Breakdown: Class of 2025 Stats

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Academy cadets salute for the National Anthem during the Class of 2025 graduation ceremony in Falcon Stadium, May 29, 2025. Class of 2025 stats indicate the Academy has now graduated more than 56,000 second lieutenants into the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)