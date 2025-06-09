Graduation Breakdown: Class of 2025 Stats

Photo By Trevor Cokley | U.S. Air Force Academy cadets salute for the National Anthem during the Class of 2025...... read more read more Photo By Trevor Cokley | U.S. Air Force Academy cadets salute for the National Anthem during the Class of 2025 graduation ceremony in Falcon Stadium, May 29, 2025. Class of 2025 stats indicate the Academy has now graduated more than 56,000 second lieutenants into the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley) see less | View Image Page

More than 900 cadets graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in a ceremony at Falcon Stadium May 29.



In all, 791 Class of 2025 cadets were commissioned into the Air Force, and 93 were commissioned into the Space Force as second lieutenants. Additionally, 14 international cadets graduated with their U.S. classmates.



The breakdown



The following information is based on data from the Academy’s operations and analysis offices, released May 28.



- 1,428 men and women received appointments into the Class of 2025, and 1,113 were inducted

- 69% of the graduating class are men, and 31% are women

- 23% are racial and ethnic minorities

- 45% were selected to attend undergraduate pilot training



The average high school GPA for the Class of 2025 was 3.88; the average SAT score was 669 evidence-based reading and writing and 688 mathematics; the average ACT score was 30.7 English, 31.1 reading, 29.7 mathematics and 30.0 science reasoning.



Class of 2025 graduate totals



Graduated May 29 were 909 cadets: 631 were men and 278 women. The class included 14 international cadets from Guyana, Indonesia, Kosovo, Malaysia, Niger, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Tunisia.



The Class of 2025 includes 235 minorities: 97 Hispanic/Latino, 70 Asian, 58 African American, 6 Pacific Islander and four Native American. Some cadets are listed as minorities counted in more than one racial category.



- 674 cadets in the Class of 2025 are not minorities

- 136 graduates attended the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School. The Prep School offers a select group of cadet candidates a pathway to be admitted into the Academy. After cadets graduate, they must reapply for admission to the Academy, and Prep School commander Col. Mark Landez can recommend them to the Academy board, the final appointment authority.



- 45 were prior-enlisted Airmen.

- The attrition rate for the graduating class was 18.3%.

- 59 cadets have one parent who graduated from the Academy and 10 cadets have two parents who graduated.



Service commitment for Academy graduates



Scheduled to attend pilot training are 410 graduates; 14 are scheduled to be remotely piloted aircraft officers; 18 are scheduled for combat systems operator training, and 6 are scheduled for air battle manager training. In all, 448 will enter rated career fields and 485 non-rated career fields.



Graduates incur a five-year service commitment and an additional concurrent service commitment, depending on the training, schooling, or scholarships they receive. Graduates attending pilot training have an active-duty service commitment of 10 years after receiving their pilot’s wings.



Combat systems operators, remotely piloted aircraft sensor operators and airborne battle managers incur a six-year commitment. Graduates completing airborne battle manager training incur two concurrent service commitments: a five-year service academy graduate commitment and a six-year airborne battle manager commitment.



Since the first class commissioned in 1959, 55,674 Academy graduates have commissioned into the Air Force, and 578 have commissioned into the Space Force.