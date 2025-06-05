50th ARS Change of Command 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kenneth Burch, right, accepts command of the 50th Air Refueling Squadron from Col. Jeff Mrazik, 6th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 2, 2025. Prior to taking command, Burch was Chief of Safety at the 6th Air Refueling Wing, where he oversaw 13 personnel and was responsible for ensuring compliance of the occupational safety, weapons safety and flying safety programs across MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)