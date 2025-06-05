50th ARS Change of Command 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Knaute, right, relinquishes command of the 50th Air Refueling Squadron to Col. Jeff Mrazik, 6th Operations Group commander, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 2, 2025. Knaute served as commander for two years during which the squadron deployed numerous times to various locations throughout the globe, safely evacuated ahead of three major hurricanes and secured three Distinguished Flying Crosses for valent actions overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)