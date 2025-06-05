Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th ARS Change of Command 2025 [Image 1 of 2]

    50th ARS Change of Command 2025

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Knaute, right, relinquishes command of the 50th Air Refueling Squadron to Col. Jeff Mrazik, 6th Operations Group commander, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 2, 2025. Knaute served as commander for two years during which the squadron deployed numerous times to various locations throughout the globe, safely evacuated ahead of three major hurricanes and secured three Distinguished Flying Crosses for valent actions overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 09:44
    Photo ID: 9096435
    VIRIN: 250602-F-DE541-1165
    Resolution: 2219x2774
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, 50th ARS Change of Command 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stratotanker
    Air Mobility Command
    KC-135
    air refueling
    change of command
    50th Air Refueling Squadron

