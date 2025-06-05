U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 728th Air Mobility Squadron stand at attention during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 9, 2025. The 728th AMS is a traditional Air Mobility Command en-route squadron, categorized as a tenant unit of the 39th Air Base Wing. The squadron provides expertise in three core competencies: aerial port operations, aircraft maintenance, and command and control.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 08:17
|Photo ID:
|9096227
|VIRIN:
|250609-F-XM554-1088
|Resolution:
|7260x4840
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 728th AMS Bids Farewell, Welcomes New Commander [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.