728th AMS Bids Farewell, Welcomes New Commander

Lt. Col. Alexander Durstein, 728th Air Mobility Squadron incoming commander, assumes command during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 9, 2025. The 728th AMS is a traditional Air Mobility Command en-route squadron, categorized as a tenant unit of the 39th Air Base Wing. The squadron provides expertise in three core competencies: aerial port operations, aircraft maintenance, and command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 08:17
|Photo ID:
|9096225
|VIRIN:
|250609-F-XM554-1070
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
