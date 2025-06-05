728th AMS Bids Farewell, Welcomes New Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Alexander Durstein, 728th Air Mobility Squadron incoming commander, assumes command during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 9, 2025. The 728th AMS is a traditional Air Mobility Command en-route squadron, categorized as a tenant unit of the 39th Air Base Wing. The squadron provides expertise in three core competencies: aerial port operations, aircraft maintenance, and command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)