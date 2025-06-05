2025 KATUSA Friendship Week Volleyball Tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers get in their positions while playing volleyball during the Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Friendship Week at Carey Gym on Camp Casey, June 9, 2025. KATUSA Friendship Week is an annual event that celebrates the strong alliance and camaraderie between U.S. and Korean soldiers through friendly competitions, cultural exchanges, and team-building activities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bryson Walker)