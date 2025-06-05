U.S. Army Cpl. Philemon Tan, assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, serves a volleyball during the Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Friendship Week at Carey Gym on Camp Casey, June 9, 2025. KATUSA Friendship Week is an annual event that celebrates the strong alliance and camaraderie between U.S. and Korean soldiers through friendly competitions, cultural exchanges, and team-building activities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bryson Walker)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 03:39
|Photo ID:
|9095961
|VIRIN:
|250609-A-BW769-3316
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 KATUSA Friendship Week Volleyball Tournament [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.