    Peace Memorial Park Cleanup [Image 6 of 6]

    Peace Memorial Park Cleanup

    ITOMAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Macadam Weissman 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    Cmdr. Samuel Laurvick, executive officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), front right, and local Okinawan and U.S. leadership present flowers at a mausoleum following a Japan Self-Defense Force-hosted cleanup at Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, Okinawa, Japan, June 7, 2025. The event fostered community engagement and honored the legacy of the Battle of Okinawa. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 02:06
    Photo ID: 9095873
    VIRIN: 250607-N-AC117-1486
    Resolution: 7574x5049
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: ITOMAN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peace Memorial Park Cleanup [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Macadam Weissman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Volunteers
    JMSDF
    Community Relations
    CFAO

