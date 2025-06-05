Peace Memorial Park Cleanup

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), CFAO tenant commands, and U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa collect leaves and debris around memorial walls during a Japan Self-Defense Force-hosted cleanup at Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, Okinawa, Japan, June 7, 2025. The event fostered community engagement and honored the legacy of the Battle of Okinawa. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)