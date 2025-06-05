Coast Guard conducts shoreside patrols in Long Beach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boarding Team from Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach and law enforcement detachment members assigned to Tactical Law Enforcement Team Pacific conduct shoreside patrols in Alamitos Bay in Long Beach, Calif., June 7, 2025. Coast Guard law enforcement officers are critical for enforcing federal law, protecting the nation’s waterways and securing the coastline. The U.S. Coast Guard patrols Southern California by land, sea and air. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class J.J. Huggins)