    Coast Guard conducts shoreside patrols in Long Beach [Image 2 of 4]

    SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class J.J. Huggins 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boarding Team from Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach and law enforcement detachment members assigned to Tactical Law Enforcement Team Pacific conduct shoreside patrols in Alamitos Bay in Long Beach, Calif., June 7, 2025. Coast Guard law enforcement officers are critical for enforcing federal law, protecting the nation’s waterways and securing the coastline. The U.S. Coast Guard patrols Southern California by land, sea and air. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class J.J. Huggins)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 00:33
    Photo ID: 9095789
    VIRIN: 250607-G-AG273-2052
    Resolution: 4937x3296
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, US
    law enforcement
    USCG
    Coast Guard
    TACLET

