KAMANDAG 9: MRF-D 25.3 and PMC conduct a subject matter expert exchange

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jaxson Watkins, an intelligence specialist 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, instructs on drone usage to Philippine Marines with 3rd Brigade during KAMANDAG 9 at Oyster Bay, Palawan, Philippines, May 29, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Watkins is a native of Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anita Ramos)