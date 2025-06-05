KAMANDAG 9: MRF-D 25.3 and PMC conduct a subject matter expert exchange

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, practice using an M3E1 Multi-Role Anti-Armor Anti-Personnel Weapons System during KAMANDAG 9 at Oyster Bay, Palawan, Philippines, May 29, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anita Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 22:50
|Photo ID:
|9095657
|VIRIN:
|250529-M-LQ016-1162
|Resolution:
|4938x3292
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|PALAWAN, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
