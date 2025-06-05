Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard, Korea Coast Guard strengthen partnership through shared training and cultural exchange in Guam [Image 2 of 2]

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Yandel Lopez 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Lt. Brian Maffucci gives a presentation to members of the crew from the Korea Coast Guard (KCG) training ship KCG 3011 Badaro (바다로호) after a subject matter exchange on fisheries and maritime law enforcement aboard Badaro on Oct. 8, 2024, in Guam. USCG and KCG crews completed a successful week-long visit to Guam from Oct. 7 to 11, 2024, marked by shared exercises, subject matter expert (SME) exchanges, and a cultural "sports day" aimed at enhancing collaboration and fostering camaraderie between the two forces. The visit, which involved the training ship and its crew making their second-ever visit to Guam, focused on strengthening the long-standing partnership between the USCG and KCG in maritime safety and security across the Pacific region. It builds on the trilateral letter of intent signed by representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard, and Korea Coast Guard in May 2024 to bolster maritime cooperation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Yandel Lopez)

    Lt. Brian Maffucci: Advancing Maritime Conservation in the Pacific

    Korea
    Guam
    LMR
    IUU-F

