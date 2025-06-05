Lt. Brian Maffucci: Advancing Maritime Conservation in the Pacific

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Yandel Lopez | Lt. Brian Maffucci gives an interview to members of the crew from the Korea Coast...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Yandel Lopez | Lt. Brian Maffucci gives an interview to members of the crew from the Korea Coast Guard (KCG) training ship KCG 3011 Badaro (바다로호) after a subject matter exchange on fisheries and maritime law enforcement aboard Badaro on Oct. 8, 2024, in Guam. USCG and KCG crews completed a successful week-long visit to Guam from Oct. 7 to 11, 2024, marked by shared exercises, subject matter expert (SME) exchanges, and a cultural "sports day" aimed at enhancing collaboration and fostering camaraderie between the two forces. The visit, which involved the training ship and its crew making their second-ever visit to Guam, focused on strengthening the long-standing partnership between the USCG and KCG in maritime safety and security across the Pacific region. It builds on the trilateral letter of intent signed by representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard, and Korea Coast Guard in May 2024 to bolster maritime cooperation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Yandel Lopez) see less | View Image Page

In the vast expanse of the Pacific, where ocean currents weave intricate patterns and marine life sustains millions, the battle against Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing (IUU-F) stands as a critical mission for global sustainability. At the forefront of this effort is Lt. Brian Maffucci, a U.S. Coast Guard officer whose innovative leadership and strategic vision earned him the prestigious Captain Quentin R. Walsh Award. This accolade, named after a Coast Guard hero whose groundbreaking work in the 1930s helped save whale populations from extinction, celebrates exceptional contributions to the Coast Guard’s Living Marine Resources (LMR) and counter-IUU-F missions. Maffucci’s work as the IUU-F Operational Planner at Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam (CGFM/SG) since July 2022 exemplifies the award’s spirit, advancing peace and prosperity in the Oceania region through tireless dedication.



The Captain Quentin R. Walsh Award: A Legacy of Impact

The Captain Quentin R. Walsh Award honors a Coast Guard legend whose career blended courage, intellect, and environmental stewardship. As a young officer in the late 1930s, Walsh served as one of the nation’s first whaling inspectors, documenting the industry’s practices aboard the whaling ship Ulysses. His meticulous three-volume report influenced U.S. policy, leading to a ban on commercial whaling that saved several whale species from extinction. During World War II, Walsh’s heroism at Cherbourg earned him the Navy Cross, cementing his legacy as a leader who shaped history through bold action. Today, the award bearing his name recognizes Coast Guard members who advance fisheries law enforcement, intelligence, and international collaboration—missions critical to safeguarding marine ecosystems.



The Scourge of IUU Fishing in the Pacific

IUU fishing poses a dire threat to the Pacific’s ecological and economic stability. Spanning millions of square nautical miles, the region supports some of the world’s most biodiverse marine ecosystems and provides livelihoods for coastal communities. Yet, illegal fishing depletes fish stocks, undermines food security, and fuels economic losses estimated at billions annually. Unreported catches evade scientific assessments, making sustainable management challenging, while unregulated fishing disrupts ecosystems, often targeting vulnerable species. In the Pacific, where nations like the Republic of Palau, Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands rely on fisheries for survival, IUU-F threatens not just marine life but the cultural and economic fabric of entire communities.



The human toll is profound. Coastal families lose access to traditional food sources, and small-scale fishers struggle against industrial fleets that flout regulations. Moreover, IUU-F often intersects with other illicit activities, including human trafficking and environmental degradation, amplifying its impact. For the U.S. Coast Guard, combatting IUU-F aligns with long-term strategic goals of fostering peace and prosperity in the Pacific by promoting maritime security, upholding international law, and supporting regional partners.



A New Role, A Lasting Impact

In the last three years, the creation of the IUU-F coordinator position at CGFM/SG marked a shift in the Coast Guard’s approach to this challenge. Covering a 1.9 million square nautical mile area of responsibility, the role demands strategic oversight, international collaboration, and operational ingenuity. Lt. Maffucci, a Point Pleasant, New Jersey native, stepped into this position with a wealth of experience, having served as an intelligence specialist, an instructor at Training Center Yorktown, and a strategic briefer at U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters. His master’s degree from the National Intelligence University further equipped him to tackle the complexities of IUU-F.



Maffucci’s impact was immediate and far-reaching. As a significant force behind CGFM/SG’s maritime law enforcement operations, he orchestrated initiatives that strengthen maritime domain awareness and foster international partnerships. One standout achievement came during a multi-faceted support mission in Palauan waters, where an HC-130 Hercules airplane and crew from Air Station Barbers Point in Hawai’i sighted over 100 fish aggregating devices (FADs)—tools often used illegally to attract fish.



Leveraging his authority as a Foreign Disclosure Representative, Maffucci swiftly authorized the release of critical location data to the Palauan government. This action enhanced Palau’s ability to monitor and protect its waters, directly bolstering regional security and economic stability.



Building Bridges Through Education and Collaboration

Maffucci’s influence extends beyond operations to education and diplomacy. During a visit by the Korea Coast Guard, he delivered a compelling presentation to over 75 cadets, highlighting IUU-F trends, U.S. strategies, and the value of bilateral agreements. His insights not only educated future maritime leaders but also strengthened ties between the U.S. and Korea coast guards. Following the visit, Maffucci conducted a video interview on the importance of international partnerships and global fish stocks, now used as training material by the Korea Coast Guard. This effort underscores his commitment to building a global network of allies united against IUU-F.



As one of two U.S. Coast Guard representatives on the Mariana Trench Monument Advisory Council, Maffucci further amplified his impact. His votes on key council positions and contributions to the Monument Management Plan helped protect one of the Pacific’s most iconic natural wonders. By integrating IUU-F strategies into broader conservation efforts, he ensures the Coast Guard’s mission aligns with global environmental goals.



A Leader Rooted in Service

Maffucci’s journey reflects a deep commitment to service. Enlisting in 2008, he began at a Motor Life Boat Station in Bodega Bay, California, before transitioning to intelligence roles. His career spanned cryptologic units, training commands, and strategic briefings for Coast Guard leadership. Married to Capt. Carmen D’Arminio, a U.S. Air Force physician assistant, Maffucci balances personal and professional demands with grace. His military honors, including two Joint Service Commendation Medals and two Coast Guard Commendation Medals, attest to his excellence.



A Vision for Peace and Prosperity

Lt. Maffucci’s work embodies the U.S. Coast Guard’s vision of a Pacific where marine resources are protected, and nations thrive through cooperation. By combatting IUU-F, he safeguards ecosystems that sustain millions, supports economies reliant on fisheries, and strengthens international partnerships that promote stability. His recognition with the Captain Quentin R. Walsh Award is a testament to his ability to blend operational expertise with strategic foresight, much like Walsh himself.



As the Pacific faces growing challenges from IUU-F, leaders like Maffucci offer hope. His efforts ensure that the ocean remains a source of life and prosperity, not exploitation. Through his actions, the Coast Guard continues to uphold its legacy as a guardian of the seas, fostering a future where peace and sustainability prevail.



-USCG-