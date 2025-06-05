Medical combat training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Cameron Elward, 38th Rescue Squadron, tends to her simulated casualty during a tactical field care scenario June 5, 2025 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The scenario was part of the 96th Medical Group’s weeklong Tier 3 tactical combat casualty care training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)