    Medical combat training [Image 8 of 17]

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.                 

    96th Test Wing

    Senior Airman Logan Dowell, 96th Medical Group, prepares a syringe during a tactical field care scenario June 5, 2025 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The scenario was part of the 96th Medical Group’s weeklong Tier 3 tactical combat casualty care training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 16:16
    Photo ID: 9094812
    VIRIN: 250605-F-OC707-5008
    Resolution: 3000x2326
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical combat training [Image 17 of 17], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

