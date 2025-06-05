West Virginia National Guard's AITEC conducts training with first responders to prepare for natural disaster response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the the West Virginia National Guard's Army Interagency Training and Education Center All Hazard Response Team partnered with Hurricane, Williamson, and Duval Fire Departments to practice swift water rescues in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Jun. 8, 2025. These first responders are being trained in swift water rescue to expand our capabilities and our teams across West Virginia natural disasters. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ayla Cameron)