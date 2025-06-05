Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    West Virginia National Guard's AITEC conducts training with first responders to prepare for natural disaster response [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    West Virginia National Guard's AITEC conducts training with first responders to prepare for natural disaster response

    TORNADO, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Ayla Cameron 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the the West Virginia National Guard's Army Interagency Training and Education Center All Hazard Response Team partnered with Hurricane, Williamson, and Duval Fire Departments to practice swift water rescues in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Jun. 7, 2025. These first responders are being trained in swift water rescue to expand our capabilities and our teams across West Virginia natural disasters. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ayla Cameron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 14:21
    Photo ID: 9094298
    VIRIN: 250608-Z-ED194-1004
    Resolution: 3970x2647
    Size: 495.21 KB
    Location: TORNADO, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Virginia National Guard's AITEC conducts training with first responders to prepare for natural disaster response [Image 4 of 4], by Ayla Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    West Virginia National Guard's AITEC conducts training with first responders to prepare for natural disaster response
    West Virginia National Guard's AITEC conducts training with first responders to prepare for natural disaster response
    West Virginia National Guard's AITEC conducts training with first responders to prepare for natural disaster response
    West Virginia National Guard's AITEC conducts training with first responders to prepare for natural disaster response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WVNG
    AITEC
    SwiftWaterTraining

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download