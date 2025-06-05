Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR Soldiers arrive at Camp Croft training area for Saber Guardian 25 [Image 6 of 8]

    2CR Soldiers arrive at Camp Croft training area for Saber Guardian 25

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment reads a bible after arrival at training area during Saber Guardian 25 on Camp Croft, Hungary, June 8, 2025. The arrival marks the completion of a multinational convoy through Allied territory and supports NATO’s ability to rapidly stage and sustain forces across Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc.Sar Paw)
    Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 12:32
    Photo ID: 9093948
    VIRIN: 250608-A-GV482-1007
    Resolution: 6172x3803
    Size: 19 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 2CR Soldiers arrive at Camp Croft training area for Saber Guardian 25 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

