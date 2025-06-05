2CR Soldiers arrive at Camp Croft training area for Saber Guardian 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment get accountability of personnel following their arrival during Saber Guardian 25 on Camp Croft, Hungary, June 8, 2025. The arrival marks the completion of a multinational convoy through Allied territory and supports NATO’s ability to rapidly stage and sustain forces across Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc.Sar Paw)

Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.