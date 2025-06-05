Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Christopher Patterson inducted during Hall of Fame Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Brig. Gen. Christopher Patterson inducted during Hall of Fame Ceremony

    SMYRNA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Spc. Mikal Blakley 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Christopher Patterson gives a speech during the ceremony at the 117th Regional Training Institute – Smyrna, Tenn., June 7, 2025. Patterson was inducted into the Hall of Fame in recognition of his years of service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Mikal Blakley)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 10:08
    Photo ID: 9093670
    VIRIN: 250607-Z-UV960-1049
    Resolution: 3497x3270
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: SMYRNA, TENNESSEE, US
    Brig. Gen. Christopher Patterson honored in Hall of Fame Ceremony

    Tennessee

    Army National Guard

    USARNG
    Hall of Fame 2025

