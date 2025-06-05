Brig. Gen. Christopher Patterson gives a speech during the ceremony at the 117th Regional Training Institute – Smyrna, Tenn., June 7, 2025. Patterson was inducted into the Hall of Fame in recognition of his years of service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Mikal Blakley)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 10:08
|Photo ID:
|9093670
|VIRIN:
|250607-Z-UV960-1049
|Resolution:
|3497x3270
|Size:
|3.78 MB
|Location:
|SMYRNA, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Christopher Patterson inducted during Hall of Fame Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Mikal Blakley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Brig. Gen. Christopher Patterson honored in Hall of Fame Ceremony
Tennessee
Army National Guard