Brig. Gen. Christopher Patterson inducted during Hall of Fame Ceremony

Brig. Gen. Christopher Patterson gives a speech during the ceremony at the 117th Regional Training Institute – Smyrna, Tenn., June 7, 2025. Patterson was inducted into the Hall of Fame in recognition of his years of service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Mikal Blakley)