SMYRNA, Tenn. — The 117th Regional Training Institute of the Tennessee Army National Guard honored distinguished alumnus Brig. Gen. Christopher Patterson during a Hall of Fame induction June 7 at the Volunteer Training Site in Smyrna, Tenn.



Col. Wade Reed, commander of the 117th RTI, highlighted the exceptional qualities required to reach the rank of general officer.



“So far, we’ve had several Officer Candidate School classes, but fewer than 50 graduates have attained the rank of general officer,” Reed said. “Brig. Gen. Patterson now joins our Hall of Fame as one of the select few.”



Surrounded by family and guests, Patterson reflected on his journey from officer candidate to general officer.



“No one does it alone,” Patterson said. “The biggest takeaway from my time at the 117th RTI was the leadership experience and teamwork that shaped me into the officer I am today.”



Patterson currently serves as assistant chief of staff, S4/Logistics, for United States Forces Korea. In this role, he coordinates logistical activities to deter aggression and, if necessary, defend the Republic of Korea, helping maintain stability in Northeast Asia.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2025 Date Posted: 06.08.2025 10:16 Story ID: 499974 Location: SMYRNA, TENNESSEE, US Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Christopher Patterson honored in Hall of Fame Ceremony, by CPT Curtis Rookard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.