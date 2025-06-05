Brig. Gen. Christopher Patterson honored in Hall of Fame Ceremony

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Christopher Patterson inducted during Hall of Fame Ceremony

    SMYRNA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Story by Capt. Curtis Rookard 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    SMYRNA, Tenn. — The 117th Regional Training Institute of the Tennessee Army National Guard honored distinguished alumnus Brig. Gen. Christopher Patterson during a Hall of Fame induction June 7 at the Volunteer Training Site in Smyrna, Tenn.

    Col. Wade Reed, commander of the 117th RTI, highlighted the exceptional qualities required to reach the rank of general officer.

    “So far, we’ve had several Officer Candidate School classes, but fewer than 50 graduates have attained the rank of general officer,” Reed said. “Brig. Gen. Patterson now joins our Hall of Fame as one of the select few.”

    Surrounded by family and guests, Patterson reflected on his journey from officer candidate to general officer.

    “No one does it alone,” Patterson said. “The biggest takeaway from my time at the 117th RTI was the leadership experience and teamwork that shaped me into the officer I am today.”

    Patterson currently serves as assistant chief of staff, S4/Logistics, for United States Forces Korea. In this role, he coordinates logistical activities to deter aggression and, if necessary, defend the Republic of Korea, helping maintain stability in Northeast Asia.

    -30-

