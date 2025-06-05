Maj. Gen. John Phillips visits cyber exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. John Phillips, J-6, U.S. European Command, commends the success of the Lt. Col. Nikola N. Mijovic, G-6, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Montenegro, in the execution of the Montenegrin-led cyber exercise held during Immediate Response 25 at Golubovci Airbase, Montenegro, June 5, 2025. The cyber exercise, the largest in Montenegro’s history, brought together elements from the Maine National Guard, Vermont National Guard, the Armed Forces of Montenegro, and the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia to build cyber defense capabilities and strengthen regional military cooperation. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)