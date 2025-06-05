Maj. Gen. John Phillips visits cyber exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. John Phillips, J-6, U.S. European Command, discusses the Montenegrin-led cyber exercise held during Immediate Response 25 with Brig. Gen. Diane Dunn, the Adjutant General, Maine National Guard, at Golubovci Airbase, Montenegro, June 5, 2025. The cyber exercise, the largest in Montenegro’s history, was developed and facilitated as a combined effort between the Maine National Guard and the Armed Forces of Montenegro through their State Partnership Program. This collaboration aims

to build cyber defense capabilities and strengthen regional military cooperation.

Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Drake)