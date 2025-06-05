Naval Leaders from 7 Nations Meet Aboard Blue Ridge for Fleet Commanders' Round Table

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250530-N-WM182-1188 SYDNEY (May 30, 2025) Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, speaks during a gathering of naval leaders from Australia, Canada, France, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, the Philippines, and the U.S. aboard the 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) for the Fleet Commanders' Round Table in Sydney while the ship conducts a scheduled port visit, May 30, 2025. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)