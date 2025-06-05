Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Leaders from 7 Nations Meet Aboard Blue Ridge for Fleet Commanders' Round Table [Image 1 of 5]

    Naval Leaders from 7 Nations Meet Aboard Blue Ridge for Fleet Commanders' Round Table

    AUSTRALIA

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Caitlin Flynn 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    250530-N-WM182-1049 SYDNEY (May 30, 2025) Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, addresses naval leaders from Australia, Canada, France, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, the Philippines, and the U.S. aboard the 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during the Fleet Commanders' Round Table in Sydney while the ship conducts a scheduled port visit, May 30, 2025. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caitlin Flynn)

    This work, Naval Leaders from 7 Nations Meet Aboard Blue Ridge for Fleet Commanders' Round Table [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. 7th Fleet Hosts Allied and Partner Nations for a Fleet Commanders Round Table

    C7F
    Allies and Partners
    Fleet Commanders Round Table
    FCRT

