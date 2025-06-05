383rd QM BN Hosts Resiliency Workshop to Build Strong and Ready Teams

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 383rd Quartermaster Battalion’s Unit Ministry Team hosted a Building Strong and Ready Teams (BSRT) event during the Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), June 7, 2025, at Camp Pendleton, California.Chaplain Candidate, 1st Lt. William Brown introduced Soldiers to the book Path to Resiliency and the D.A.R.E. framework—Decide, Accept, Reject, and Embrace. Soldiers participated in small group discussions designed to encourage deep reflection, personal growth, and team cohesion. Mojave Falcon 2025 is a first-of-its-kind Army Reserve exercise combining CSTX, Global Medic, QLLEX, Port Operations, Nationwide Move, and NTC. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. William Stroud / 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command)