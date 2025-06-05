Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    383rd QM BN Hosts Resiliency Workshop to Build Strong and Ready Teams [Image 6 of 8]

    383rd QM BN Hosts Resiliency Workshop to Build Strong and Ready Teams

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Capt. William Stroud 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    The 383rd Quartermaster Battalion’s Unit Ministry Team hosted a Building Strong and Ready Teams (BSRT) event during the Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), June 7, 2025, at Camp Pendleton, California.Chaplain Candidate, 1st Lt. William Brown introduced Soldiers to the book Path to Resiliency and the D.A.R.E. framework—Decide, Accept, Reject, and Embrace. Soldiers participated in small group discussions designed to encourage deep reflection, personal growth, and team cohesion. Mojave Falcon 2025 is a first-of-its-kind Army Reserve exercise combining CSTX, Global Medic, QLLEX, Port Operations, Nationwide Move, and NTC. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. William Stroud / 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 19:55
    Photo ID: 9093289
    VIRIN: 250607-A-MN258-2553
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.6 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 383rd QM BN Hosts Resiliency Workshop to Build Strong and Ready Teams [Image 8 of 8], by CPT William Stroud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

