    Ice Cream Social Aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) [Image 4 of 4]

    Ice Cream Social Aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)’s wardroom hosts an ice cream social on the ship’s messdecks in the South China Sea, June 6, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 17:39
    Photo ID: 9093204
    VIRIN: 250606-N-QV397-7064
    Resolution: 3337x2224
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Ice Cream Social Aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) [Image 4 of 4], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Navy
    ice cream social
    wardroom
    Commisioned Officers
    U.S. Navy
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

