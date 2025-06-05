Ice Cream Social Aboard USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Yilei Liu, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), serves ice cream to Sailors on the ship’s messdecks during an ice cream social hosted by the wardroom in the South China Sea, June 6, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)