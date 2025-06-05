Palletized barrels of water drift down to the ground after being airdropped from a C-130J May 30, 2025 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The airdrop was part of a 417th Flight Test Squadron test effort. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)
This work, Airdrop [Image 4 of 4], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.