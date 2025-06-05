Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airdrop [Image 3 of 4]

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.                 

    96th Test Wing

    A C-130J drops palletized water containers May 30, 2025 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The airdrop was part of a 417th Flight Test Squadron test effort. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 16:58
    Photo ID: 9093131
    VIRIN: 250530-F-OC707-5002
    Resolution: 4609x3062
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airdrop [Image 4 of 4], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

