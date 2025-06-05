USS Mount Whitney Sailors Train in DC and Firefighting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250607-N-JC445-1015 BALTIC SEA (June 7, 2025) Sailors huddle together to test the integrity of their pipe patch as part of an integrated training drill aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), in support of exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25). BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)