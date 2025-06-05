Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mount Whitney Sailors Train in DC and Firefighting [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Mount Whitney Sailors Train in DC and Firefighting

    BALTIC SEA

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    250607-N-JC445-1009 BALTIC SEA (June 7, 2025) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Daniel Hect applies pressure to a pipe leak as part of an integrated training drill aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), in support of exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25). BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 16:14
    Photo ID: 9093005
    VIRIN: 250607-N-JC445-1009
    Resolution: 5516x3532
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    This work, USS Mount Whitney Sailors Train in DC and Firefighting [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Integrated Training
    Baltic Sea
    MC2 Mario Coto
    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)
    Command Ship LCC/JCC 20
    BALTOPS25

