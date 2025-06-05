Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    217th Engineering Installation Squadron, 183d Wing conduct readiness training [Image 7 of 7]

    217th Engineering Installation Squadron, 183d Wing conduct readiness training

    AGUADILLA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus 

    183rd Wing

    Airmen from the 217th Engineering Installation Squadron, 183d Communication Squadron and 183d Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, pose for a group photo during War Cry Lite June 4, 2025, at U.S. Army Reserve Center Ramey Base, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. War Cry Lite is led by the 217th Engineering Installation Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, and includes Sexual Assault Prevention and Response training, suicide prevention training, emotional intelligence training, effective communication training, Ready Airman Training, ancillary training and team building exercises. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 15:45
    Photo ID: 9092969
    VIRIN: 250604-Z-WA953-1013
    Resolution: 6436x4295
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: AGUADILLA, US
