217th Engineering Installation Squadron, 183d Wing conduct readiness training

Airmen from the 217th Engineering Installation Squadron, 183d Communication Squadron and 183d Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, pose for a group photo during War Cry Lite June 4, 2025, at U.S. Army Reserve Center Ramey Base, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. War Cry Lite is led by the 217th Engineering Installation Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, and includes Sexual Assault Prevention and Response training, suicide prevention training, emotional intelligence training, effective communication training, Ready Airman Training, ancillary training and team building exercises. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus)